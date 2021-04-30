$17.76 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will report sales of $17.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.30 billion and the lowest is $17.35 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $15.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $75.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.19 billion to $75.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $78.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $77.12 billion to $79.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.59. 108,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $140.44. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $198.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

