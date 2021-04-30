1,681 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 196,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,663. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56.

