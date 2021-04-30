1,681 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.95. The company had a trading volume of 196,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,663. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.56.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.