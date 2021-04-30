$146.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will announce sales of $146.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $147.70 million and the lowest is $145.40 million. Lindsay reported sales of $123.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $516.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $517.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $565.00 million, with estimates ranging from $547.10 million to $582.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindsay.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NYSE:LNN opened at $169.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lindsay by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,751,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,012,000 after purchasing an additional 89,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lindsay by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lindsay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindsay (LNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.