13,265 Shares in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,947,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 125.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,114,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 620,021 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,233,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,229,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4,689.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Avid Bioservices by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after buying an additional 367,815 shares during the period. 58.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Research analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDMO shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

