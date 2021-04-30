$128.67 Million in Sales Expected for CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to post sales of $128.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $126.33 million to $131.00 million. CRA International reported sales of $126.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year sales of $540.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.53 million to $542.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $576.08 million, with estimates ranging from $569.60 million to $580.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRAI shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the third quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRAI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.40. 34,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,966. The stock has a market cap of $614.66 million, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.53. CRA International has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.55%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

