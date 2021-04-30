11,784 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Purchased by Bank of Stockton

Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,148. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average is $120.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

