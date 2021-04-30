$104.66 Million in Sales Expected for EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $104.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.62 million to $107.93 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $111.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year sales of $482.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.63.

EVO Payments stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 296,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,811. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.48 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.42.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares in the company, valued at $10,070,245.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $252,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in EVO Payments by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

