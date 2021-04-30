$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) to announce $1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $7.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $259.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $142.10 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

