1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS.

FLWS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.16. 29,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $503,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,295,942.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,516,581. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.