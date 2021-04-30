1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

FLWS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.68. 42,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,796. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In related news, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $1,520,367.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,973.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $436,611.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,987.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,012 shares of company stock worth $4,516,581. Corporate insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.