$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will announce sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.37 billion to $8.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.79.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $164.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,189,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $165.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in The Hershey by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $3,913,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in The Hershey by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hershey by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,868,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

