$1.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $7.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.11.

NYSE:IEX traded down $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.20. 373,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,999. IDEX has a 1-year low of $141.86 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day moving average of $198.14.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

