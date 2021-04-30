$1.38 EPS Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.33.

MSM opened at $91.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $93.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, Director Philip Peller sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $155,320.98. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 418.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 29.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

