$1.07 EPS Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $431.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.91 million.

MTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $79.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In other Minerals Technologies news, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,246 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $451,960.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,594,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 507,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after purchasing an additional 294,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,797,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,876,000 after purchasing an additional 180,892 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 402,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 173,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.