$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. RBC Bearings posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROLL shares. Truist upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 2,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $401,690.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock worth $13,815,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 183.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings stock opened at $202.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.01 and its 200 day moving average is $176.83. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

