$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings. Standex International posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.32 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

SXI opened at $96.42 on Tuesday. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $40.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock valued at $485,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,382 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

