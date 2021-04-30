0Chain (ZCN) Price Down 9.5% This Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $61.28 million and $695,479.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 108.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00044949 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

