$0.94 EPS Expected for First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.87. First Merchants reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

In other news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in First Merchants by 4.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Merchants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 48,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,182. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.32. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

