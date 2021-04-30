-$0.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will report earnings per share of ($0.90) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.75) and the lowest is ($1.02). FibroGen posted earnings of ($0.89) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.37). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.14.

FGEN opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

