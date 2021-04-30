$0.80 EPS Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the lowest is $0.79. Church & Dwight reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.98 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.04 and its 200-day moving average is $85.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Church & Dwight (CHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.