$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. PTC posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PTC.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

PTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC traded down $14.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.42. 1,968,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,507. PTC has a twelve month low of $60.98 and a twelve month high of $149.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC (PTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.