-$0.56 EPS Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.65). Seagen posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SGEN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Seagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.64.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 27,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Seagen by 670.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.96. Seagen has a one year low of $134.51 and a one year high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

