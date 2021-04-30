$0.46 EPS Expected for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. Ingersoll Rand reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $49.41. 3,399,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,167,552. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -138.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.14. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $52.12.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

