$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

PEAK traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 77,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.