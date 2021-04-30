$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEAK. Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

PEAK traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.26. 77,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,852. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 21.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 28.8% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

