$0.12 EPS Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.08. Zendesk posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.79. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.07.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total value of $465,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,014.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,657,280. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.23. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -95.24 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $70.05 and a 52-week high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

