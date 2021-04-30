-$0.11 EPS Expected for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ASLAN Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ASLAN Pharmaceuticals.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05).

ASLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 246,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,302. The firm has a market cap of $122.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.49. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

