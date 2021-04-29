Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head-To-Head Comparison

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get StoneCo alerts:

61.5% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Zynga shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Zynga shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares StoneCo and Zynga’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StoneCo $626.01 million 34.22 $203.54 million $0.70 99.13 Zynga $1.32 billion 9.06 $41.92 million ($0.06) -184.33

StoneCo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zynga. Zynga is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StoneCo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

StoneCo has a beta of 2.4, indicating that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynga has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares StoneCo and Zynga’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneCo 26.05% 9.87% 3.69% Zynga -1.72% -2.06% -1.07%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for StoneCo and Zynga, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneCo 0 5 7 0 2.58 Zynga 1 2 16 0 2.79

StoneCo currently has a consensus target price of $66.20, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Zynga has a consensus target price of $12.21, indicating a potential upside of 10.38%. Given Zynga’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynga is more favorable than StoneCo.

Summary

StoneCo beats Zynga on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. As of December 31, 2019, the company served approximately 495,100 clients primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 116 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc. provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile advertisements, engagement advertisements and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships for marketers and advertisers; and licenses its own brands. The company was formerly known as Zynga Game Network Inc. and changed its name to Zynga Inc. in November 2010. Zynga Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.