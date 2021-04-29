Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,460,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

TRIN stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,786. Trinity Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.