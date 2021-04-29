Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 149,500 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $1,613,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,402,344.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,519 shares of company stock valued at $10,935,797.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.80. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 29.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $121.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM).

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.