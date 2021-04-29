Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Has $18.37 Million Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lowered its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,110 shares during the period. Everest Re Group accounts for 1.3% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.15% of Everest Re Group worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter worth $962,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 28,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

RE traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $268.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,404. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $269.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.