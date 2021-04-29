Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,150 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.5% of Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $20,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 41.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $2,647,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total value of $4,866,800.00. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.48.

TMUS traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,403. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.81 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

