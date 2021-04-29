Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 41,664 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

NYSE LOW traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $198.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,190. The company has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

