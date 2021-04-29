Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Buys Shares of 119,360 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 119,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,385. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.16. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.76 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.