Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Acquires 6,481 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.36% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $185,000.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BECN. Truist increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Longbow Research upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.69.

NASDAQ BECN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.46. 4,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $43.69. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.