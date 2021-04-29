Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of ZURVY opened at $41.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $44.55.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zurich Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

