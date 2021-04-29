Zano Hits Market Capitalization of $33.31 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $3.14 or 0.00005755 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 94.3% higher against the US dollar. Zano has a total market cap of $33.31 million and approximately $347,233.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,432.43 or 0.99850677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00041133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $635.64 or 0.01166022 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.00516573 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $210.35 or 0.00385874 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00135383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004159 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003880 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,646,123 coins and its circulating supply is 10,616,623 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

