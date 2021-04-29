Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Buy

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Root Inc. is the parent company of Root Insurance Company. It is a technology company revolutionizing personal insurance with a pricing model. Root Inc. is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

ROOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Root currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of Root stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.73. Root has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $403,975.43. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Root during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

