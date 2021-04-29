Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Plexus reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Revenues grew driven by higher Americas and Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) revenues. Plexus won 42 manufacturing contracts during the quarter, worth $284 million in annualized revenues. Moreover, earnings benefited from the gross margin expansion, driven by significant fixed cost leverage. Further, global expansion, new program wins and expanding manufacturing opportunities hold promise. The company’s growing footprint in healthcare is a key catalyst. Although strength in Healthcare/Life Sciences, semi-cap and defense is a positive, volatile end-markets remain a headwind for Plexus’ top-line growth, at least in the near term. Shares of Plexus have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti cut Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. Plexus has a 52 week low of $54.31 and a 52 week high of $96.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average is $81.72.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plexus will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.14, for a total value of $235,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,816,869.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $161,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $1,861,548. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 14,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

