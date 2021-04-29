Zacks Investment Research Upgrades L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AIQUY. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $34.30 on Monday. L’Air Liquide has a 12 month low of $23.84 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.509 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from L’Air Liquide’s previous annual dividend of $0.44. L’Air Liquide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 163,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in L’Air Liquide by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 75,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments.

