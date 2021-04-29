Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) to Hold

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Global Water Resources from $12.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $381.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,690.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $18.15.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWRS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Global Water Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Global Water Resources by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 66,000 people in 24,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

