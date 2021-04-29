Zacks Investment Research Lowers HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) to Sell

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

HDFC Bank stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.22. 2,734,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,806. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.98.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after buying an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $44,721,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

