Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Sell

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company which provides customized mezzanine debt and equity financing solutions to lower middle-market companies. The Company partners with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors by providing customized financing for change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, business expansion and other growth initiatives. Fidus Investment Corporation is based in Evanston, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDUS. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Fidus Investment stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. 98,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,511. Fidus Investment has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 48,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 227,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

