Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) to Sell

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $1.17 on Tuesday. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.04.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dynatronics stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT) by 123.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Dynatronics worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. It offers orthopedic soft bracing products, which include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

