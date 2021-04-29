Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wayfair (NYSE:W) to Strong Sell

Wayfair (NYSE:W) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wayfair is suffering from mounting investment expenses. The company is aggressively investing in international regions. Although these investments will bolster Wayfair’s international presence, they are also likely to hinder its margin expansion. Nevertheless, the company’s strengthening direct retail business across the United States and international regions remains a positive. Further, the company stays confident about growth prospects in markets, namely, Canada, U.K. and Germany as it has made efforts to expand its house-brand offerings in these countries. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, increasing advertising expenditures are concerns. Further, rising competition from e-commerce giant poses threat to the company’s market position. Also, rising advertising expenses are risks.”

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on W. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.35.

W stock opened at $311.04 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $119.70 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.01.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $210,395.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,523.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,581 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,687 over the last ninety days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 782.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,253,000 after purchasing an additional 743,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,328,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Wayfair by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 617,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 390,645 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 22,481.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 257,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 256,733 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,238,000 after acquiring an additional 169,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.