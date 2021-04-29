Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) to Sell

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on VNE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veoneer by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Veoneer by 15.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the third quarter valued at $550,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 11.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 36,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 26.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

