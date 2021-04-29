Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Sell

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $654.15 million, a P/E ratio of 64.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $44.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $2,459,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Antares Pharma by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 785,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

