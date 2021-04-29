Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to Hold

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albertsons Companies, Inc. provides retail food products. The Company distributes fruits, vegetables, canned items and other related goods. Albertsons Companies Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

ACI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,903,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,378,000 after purchasing an additional 248,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,361,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,638,000 after buying an additional 258,722 shares during the period. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,935,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albertsons Companies (ACI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.