Zacks: Brokerages Expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will report sales of $172.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.50 million and the lowest is $162.48 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $163.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $707.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $653.82 million to $754.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $766.75 million, with estimates ranging from $659.38 million to $860.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.25). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

STOR stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 61,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.12. STORE Capital has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,745 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,592,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,087,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,074,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,488,000 after acquiring an additional 174,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,886,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,079,000 after acquiring an additional 84,232 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

