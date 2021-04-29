Zacks: Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to post sales of $4.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.14 billion and the lowest is $4.06 billion. Steel Dynamics reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $14.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $14.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $13.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

STLD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.13. 1,568,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,467. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $20.97 and a 52 week high of $55.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

In other news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

