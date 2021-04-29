Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to Announce -$0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) to post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). Rocket Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 71.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to ($1.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.54) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCKT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of RCKT opened at $46.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 7.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 2.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $67.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,802,000 after buying an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after buying an additional 1,199,043 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,420,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the period.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.